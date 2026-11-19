/Pogled.info/ What remained outside the official statements in Shenzhen, and why might what was left unsaid prove more consequential than what was signed? Behind the diplomatic language lie questions concerning Europe's fate, the future of the dollar, the limits of state sovereignty, and the price of global rivalry. In this extensive original analysis, the profound contradictions of a historic transition are examined, along with the question of whether the world is entering an era of renewed strategic understanding or approaching an even more dangerous confrontation.

The Great Paradox of the New World Order: When Power Is No Longer Enough to Dominate

A World That Can No Longer Be Governed from a Single Centre

The meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump on 19 November 2026 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen raises a question whose significance extends far beyond diplomatic relations among the three countries. For decades, international politics was organised around the assumption that global stability depended on the ability of a single dominant power to establish the rules, ensure compliance with them, and, when necessary, impose sanctions on those who violated them. Today, the material foundations of that system are changing so rapidly that political institutions are finding it increasingly difficult to adapt to the emerging balance of power.

In Shenzhen, the leaders of three countries came together, each possessing distinct yet mutually indispensable forms of power. The United States continues to command an exceptional concentration of financial, technological, and military resources. China has built an industrial and manufacturing system whose operation has become inseparable from the functioning of the global economy. Russia retains strategic capabilities that enable it to influence international security far beyond its relative share of global production. None of these countries is capable of independently imposing a sustainable international order, yet each possesses sufficient means to obstruct the establishment of an order it considers unacceptable.

This contradiction is transforming the very nature of international relations. Military superiority no longer guarantees political domination; economic interdependence does not eliminate strategic rivalry; and technological development creates new forms of vulnerability alongside new opportunities for influence. States can simultaneously be adversaries in military planning, competitors in the global economy, and indispensable partners in preventing a global catastrophe. In such a system, the very concept of victory begins to acquire a different meaning, because the definitive weakening of an adversary may also destroy the international relationships upon which the victor itself depends.

The Peace Declaration published by the Chinese side contains four provisions addressing United Nations reform, the stability of energy supplies, international criminal jurisdiction, and the reduction of nuclear risks. The document offers neither a comprehensive vision of the future world order nor specific mechanisms for resolving the most acute international conflicts. Its significance lies in the fact that the three countries have identified common ground for political engagement despite the contradictions that divide them.

The historical significance of Shenzhen will not be determined solely by the declaration adopted there. It will depend on whether the meeting marks the beginning of a sustained process of strategic negotiation or remains a diplomatic episode arising from a temporary convergence of interests. Understanding this distinction requires an examination not only of the statements made by the three leaders but also of the transformations taking place within the economic, political, and military structure of the contemporary world.

American Power and the Historical Exhaustion of the Unipolar Order

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States found itself in a position with few parallels in modern history. The American economy occupied a central position in the international financial system, the dollar served as the principal reserve currency, and the American military presence extended across virtually every strategically significant region. Washington's influence over international institutions frequently enabled its national interests to be presented as an expression of the common interests of the international community.

This supremacy rested on genuine material foundations, but it gradually gave rise to a particular political culture. Within the American foreign-policy establishment, the conviction took hold that the existing balance of power represented a permanent condition rather than a historically limited period. The possibility that other countries might develop comparable economic or military resources was regarded primarily as a departure from the normal development of the international system. The expansion of Western institutions, market liberalisation, and the integration of new countries into the global economy were perceived as processes that would naturally perpetuate American leadership.

History proved more complicated. The financial crisis of 2008 exposed the vulnerabilities of an economic model that had previously been presented as a universal blueprint for development. Prolonged military operations in the Middle East demonstrated the limited ability of military superiority to produce sustainable political outcomes. China's industrial ascent transformed the international division of labour, while Russia gradually restored its capacity for independent strategic action. American power did not disappear, but it began to operate in an environment in which exercising that power required ever greater resources and encountered increasingly serious resistance.

Donald Trump represents a distinctive political expression of this transformation. His approach to international relations differs from traditional American institutionalism because it places immediate national advantage at the centre of foreign-policy negotiations. Alliances are assessed in terms of their financial implications, trade relations become instruments of strategic pressure, and multilateral mechanisms frequently give way to direct negotiations between national leaders.

This reveals a contradiction deserving far more serious attention than the familiar controversies surrounding the personality of the American president. The effort to strengthen American power through a more uncompromising defence of national interests may simultaneously weaken some of the institutional mechanisms through which that power has been sustained for decades. When alliances come to be regarded primarily as financial obligations, their political predictability diminishes. When international institutions are assessed exclusively according to their immediate usefulness, their capacity to legitimise long-term strategic decisions is weakened.

Trump's participation in the Shenzhen meeting can be understood as part of this transformation. The American president engaged in discussions with the leaders of countries that do not accept the United States as the sole centre of international power and possess their own means of defending their interests. This does not mean that Washington is abandoning its pursuit of global leadership. It means that maintaining that leadership increasingly requires negotiations with countries whose development can no longer be directed unilaterally.

China's Historical Alternative: Industrial Strength as the Foundation of Political Influence

The choice of Shenzhen as the venue for the meeting carries a symbolism that is difficult to overlook. The city is one of the most striking embodiments of China's economic transformation. Its development from a special economic zone into a global technological and industrial centre demonstrates how purposeful state policy, market mechanisms, international investment, and the accumulation of manufacturing expertise can transform the economic structure of an enormous country.

For decades, Western economic thought regarded market liberalisation and the reduction of state intervention as fundamental prerequisites for modernisation. The Chinese experience challenged the universality of this assumption. Beijing employed market mechanisms without relinquishing the strategic role of the state, while the attraction of foreign capital was combined with the development of a national industrial base, infrastructure, and technological capabilities. Gradually, China moved from low-value-added production towards sophisticated industrial systems in which scientific research, technological advancement, and the scale of the domestic market acquired decisive importance.

This transformation has direct geopolitical consequences. A country occupying a central position in global production chains possesses a form of influence distinct from traditional military power. Its significance derives not merely from its ability to exert political pressure but also from the fact that the economic development of numerous other countries depends on their relations with it. China's industrial system has become one of the principal foundations of the global economy, gradually transforming Beijing's political weight as well.

This reveals a substantial difference between the American and Chinese models of international influence. Historically, American power has rested on a combination of financial supremacy, technological leadership, military alliances, and institutional control. China's strategy places greater emphasis on manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure connectivity, trade relations, and long-term economic cooperation. This distinction is, of course, not absolute. The United States remains an enormous industrial and technological power, while China is developing its own financial, military, and institutional instruments of international influence.

The Chinese model also contains contradictions. The sheer size of its economy creates asymmetries in relations with smaller partners, while dependence on Chinese technologies, manufacturing capacity, and infrastructure may give rise to national security concerns. Domestic economic difficulties, demographic changes, and the need to sustain technological development present Beijing with challenges whose resolution requires prolonged adaptation.

Yet it is precisely the combination of economic weight and diplomatic activity that explains why China has become an indispensable participant in discussions concerning the future international system. By hosting the meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, Beijing is able to demonstrate its capacity to bring countries with differing strategic interests to the same negotiating table. Chinese diplomacy presents such engagement as an expression of the responsibility borne by major powers for international stability, but the real significance of this role derives from the economic and technological resources accumulated over previous decades.

Russia and the Contradiction Between Economic Weight and Strategic Power

Vladimir Putin's participation in the trilateral meeting raises the question of Russia's place in the international system following a prolonged period of confrontation with the West. Measured by nominal gross domestic product, the Russian economy is considerably smaller than those of the United States and China, but such a comparison does not fully capture the country's international significance. Russia possesses an immense territory, substantial energy and raw-material resources, an advanced military industry, and one of the world's two largest nuclear arsenals. Its geographical position makes it a major factor in the security of Europe, Asia, and the Arctic.

This reveals a contradiction between the economic and military-strategic structures of global power. Countries cannot be arranged in a single hierarchy based solely on the size of their economies. Military potential, technological capabilities, access to resources, and political resilience constitute different dimensions of power that do not always coincide. Russia exemplifies a state whose strategic importance exceeds its relative share of global production, although this disparity simultaneously creates opportunities for influence and imposes limitations.

Maintaining substantial military capabilities requires considerable resources, while prolonged confrontation with the West increases the need for technological, financial, and commercial adaptation. The development of relations between Moscow and Beijing is directly connected to these circumstances. Both countries share an interest in limiting Washington's ability to determine international rules unilaterally and are developing economic, energy, and diplomatic cooperation that has acquired particular significance under the pressure of sanctions imposed on Russia.

The Russian-Chinese partnership, however, does not imply a complete convergence of national interests. China is a global industrial and trading power whose prosperity depends on the stability of international markets. Russia places greater emphasis on military-political security and strategic autonomy. The two countries possess different economic structures and differing degrees of dependence on global financial and technological systems. These differences do not undermine their partnership, but they demonstrate that its durability derives from the alignment of specific interests rather than their complete identity.

For Moscow, the Shenzhen meeting carries another significance. The Russian president's participation in discussions with the leaders of the United States and China demonstrates that attempts to exclude Russia from deliberations on global strategic issues encounter objective limitations. Nuclear security, energy markets, and conflicts across Eurasia cannot be comprehensively addressed without Russian participation. This does not constitute automatic recognition of every Russian position, since diplomatic participation and political agreement are distinct matters.

The historical significance of Shenzhen lies in Russia's participation in a trilateral format that places its role in the strategic balance at the forefront, notwithstanding the continuing disagreements surrounding the war in Ukraine. For Russian diplomacy, such participation carries significance beyond the immediate results of the discussions because it reinforces the necessity of addressing international security issues with Moscow's involvement.

UN Reform and the Contradiction Between International Law and Real Power

The first provision of the Peace Declaration concerns the reform of the United Nations. The three countries express their intention to contribute to transforming the organisation so that it can respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security. At first glance, such an agreement appears natural, since the need for UN reform has been discussed for decades. Substantial disagreements emerge, however, when the actual content of that reform must be defined.

The Security Council reflects the historical distribution of power that emerged after the Second World War. Its five permanent members possess the right of veto, which gives them exceptional powers to prevent the adoption of certain decisions. This structure was established under specific historical circumstances, yet it continues to operate in a world whose economic and demographic geography has changed substantially. The rise of India, Africa's growing importance, and the development of countries across the Global South raise fundamental questions about the representativeness of international institutions.

Beijing, Moscow, and Washington may agree that the United Nations should function more effectively without sharing a common understanding of how authority within the organisation should be redistributed. The declaration itself contains no proposals for expanding the Security Council, modifying the right of veto, or establishing new mechanisms for implementing decisions. This exposes the fundamental contradiction between legitimacy and power. The international order requires rules that the broadest possible range of states can regard as just, yet those countries that wield the greatest authority within existing institutions do not always have an interest in reforms that would curtail their own privileges.

The problem also has a deeper philosophical dimension. International law rests upon the principle of juridical equality among states, whereas international politics operates under conditions of enormous inequality in their actual power. A small country formally possesses the same sovereignty as a great power, but it does not command comparable means of defending its interests. International institutions were established to limit the consequences of this inequality, yet their very structure often reproduces the historically entrenched privileges of the most powerful states.

Shenzhen does not resolve this contradiction. The meeting demonstrates that the three countries recognise the need for institutional adaptation without, for the time being, presenting a common model for achieving it. Whether their declared willingness to pursue reform acquires substantive meaning will depend on the specific proposals that Beijing, Moscow, and Washington submit to international organisations, as well as on their response to the demands of countries seeking broader representation.

Energy at the Heart of Global Security

The declaration's second provision is unusual for a document presented as a political commitment to peace. China, Russia, and the United States express their intention to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products and emphasise the importance of stable energy flows. This formulation deserves particular attention because it reveals how closely international security is connected to the material reproduction of the global economy.

Energy is an indispensable prerequisite for industrial production, transport, agriculture, and the functioning of modern societies. Disruptions to energy supplies do not remain confined to the fuel sector; their effects spread to food prices, production costs, inflation, balances of payments, and social stability. Globalisation increased economic efficiency through specialisation and the international division of labour, but it simultaneously created complex dependencies in which manufacturing may be concentrated in one country, raw materials supplied by another, transport routed through a third, and financing dependent on institutions located on an entirely different continent.

Such a system functions with relative stability when political relations are predictable. When international conflicts affect transport routes, financial settlements, and energy markets, however, interdependence becomes a source of vulnerability. It is precisely here that a distinction must be made between crude oil as a raw material and the refined petroleum products specified in the declaration. The production of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products depends not only on the availability of crude oil but also on refining capacity, transport infrastructure, the technological characteristics of processing, and international trade restrictions.

China, Russia, and the United States occupy different positions within this system. The United States is a major energy producer and consumer, Russia ranks among the leading exporters of crude oil and petroleum products, and China possesses enormous refining capacity and plays a pivotal role in international energy flows. The combination of these capabilities creates considerable potential to influence the global energy market. Yet the declaration contains no quantitative commitments, deadlines, coordination mechanisms, or specific decisions concerning sanctions and transport restrictions.

It would therefore be premature to speak of the creation of a new energy alliance among the three countries. More significant is the fact that energy stability has been placed alongside nuclear security and the reform of international institutions. This reflects an understanding that contemporary international security cannot be reduced to military relations, since economic upheavals can generate political consequences that may subsequently develop into strategic conflicts.

This also opens the way to a deeper examination of the relationship between financial and industrial capital. Over recent decades, the global economy has been marked by the enormous expansion of financial markets, whose dynamics have increasingly become detached from the immediate requirements of material production. Yet regardless of the development of financial instruments, the real economy continues to depend on energy, raw materials, technology, and manufacturing infrastructure. Financial capital can redistribute ownership and income, but it cannot replace the physical conditions under which society produces the goods necessary for its existence.

Placing energy at the centre of the Peace Declaration can be interpreted as an acknowledgement of this material foundation of international stability. The global economy requires predictable energy flows, yet states continue to employ energy as an instrument of foreign policy. The contradiction between the economic necessity of cooperation and the political pursuit of strategic advantage makes the declaration's second provision both significant and difficult to implement in practice.

Sovereignty and International Justice: The Conflict Between Two Conceptions of Justice

The declaration's third provision is likely to provoke the most serious legal and political controversies. The three heads of state emphasise the importance of state consent and respect for the immunity of state officials, while declaring that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction. This formulation touches upon one of the most complex contradictions in contemporary international law: the relationship between state sovereignty and the possibility of holding individuals criminally accountable under international law.

The classical system of international relations rests upon the principle of state sovereignty. States possess juridical independence and are not subordinate to a universal global authority comparable to the authority exercised by national governments. International treaties, customs, and institutions create legal obligations, but their implementation depends on complex mechanisms involving consent, coercion, and political interaction. Following the Second World War, international law gradually developed another logic, according to which crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide may give rise to individual criminal responsibility regardless of the perpetrator's official position.

This evolution imposed limitations on the traditional understanding of state immunity. At the same time, international criminal jurisdiction remained bound by specific treaties, procedures, and legal foundations. The International Criminal Court does not possess unlimited jurisdiction, and the relationship between its jurisdiction and the immunities of state representatives continues to generate complex legal disputes. China, Russia, and the United States are not States Parties to the Rome Statute establishing the International Criminal Court. This fact is relevant to understanding their shared position, although the three countries' legal and political motivations are not identical.

For Russia, the issue has an immediate political dimension because of the arrest warrant issued against Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court in 2023. Moscow rejects the Court's jurisdiction in this case. The United States likewise has a long history of contentious relations with the institution. American administrations have adopted differing positions on individual investigations, but Washington has consistently raised questions about the possibility of American citizens and officials being subjected to the Court's jurisdiction without US consent. China has traditionally emphasised the principles of state sovereignty, non-interference, and the need for international institutions to operate within clearly defined powers.

The common formulation adopted in Shenzhen brings these differing positions together without transforming them into a unified legal doctrine. This gives rise to a problem of profound philosophical significance. If state sovereignty becomes an absolute barrier to international criminal accountability, there is a danger that grave crimes may escape effective prosecution. If international judicial institutions operate without sufficiently clear limitations and without consistent application of legal standards, their legitimacy may be called into question.

International law must simultaneously restrain the arbitrary exercise of state power and prevent international institutions from becoming instruments of political influence. Neither objective can be achieved by mechanically denying the other. Shenzhen does not resolve this problem, because the declaration proposes no specific reform of the International Criminal Court and does not define which actions would constitute an abuse of jurisdiction. It does, however, demonstrate that the question of the limits of international justice has entered the highest level of diplomatic dialogue among the three countries.

Nuclear Weapons and the Historical Limits of Political Rationality

The declaration's fourth provision reiterates a principle with deep historical roots: a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. This formulation was established in relations between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev as early as 1985. Its significance derives from the particular nature of nuclear weapons, which fundamentally alters the traditional understanding of war as an instrument for achieving political objectives.

In classical international relations theory, war is understood as the continuation of politics by other means. This formulation presupposes that the use of military force can produce an outcome that the victor can interpret and exploit politically. In a large-scale nuclear war, such logic collapses because the destructive potential of nuclear arsenals creates the possibility of catastrophic consequences exceeding any rationally formulated political objective.

Nuclear deterrence emerged as an attempt to manage this contradiction. States maintain weapons of extraordinary destructive power in order to prevent their use. Security rests on the belief that a potential adversary will refrain from attacking because of the unacceptable cost of retaliation. This system has never been entirely stable, since it depends on political rationality, technical reliability, communication between states, and the ability to prevent miscalculations.

The development of new weapons technologies, missile defence systems, hypersonic capabilities, cyber operations, and artificial intelligence introduces further complications. The possibility of accelerated decision-making reduces the time available for political judgement during crises, while attacks on communication and early-warning systems may generate dangerous uncertainty about an adversary's intentions. In such an environment, even a limited conflict between nuclear-armed states can create a risk of escalation whose consequences may prove extremely difficult to control.

China's participation in discussions on reducing nuclear risks is particularly significant. For decades, strategic agreements were negotiated primarily between the United States and the Soviet Union, and subsequently between Washington and Moscow. China's nuclear arsenal remains considerably smaller than those of the United States and Russia, but its development is gradually increasing Beijing's importance to the future system of strategic stability.

This creates a complex problem for potential multilateral negotiations. States possessing arsenals of different sizes and structures are unlikely to accept identical quantitative restrictions. China has grounds for raising the issue of the existing asymmetry, while the United States and Russia must take account of the changing structure of the nuclear balance. The Shenzhen Declaration contains no nuclear arms reduction treaty, quantitative limits, negotiating timetable, or verification mechanism. The three countries express their willingness to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.

The history of arms control demonstrates that durable agreements emerge from prolonged negotiations in which political intentions must be translated into technically verifiable obligations. An enormous institutional distance separates a declaration from a binding treaty. Whether Shenzhen becomes the beginning of such a process will become clear only when the three countries present specific proposals and begin developing mechanisms for their implementation.

Ukraine and the Limits of Publicly Declared Agreement

One of the most significant features of the declaration is the absence of specific provisions concerning the war in Ukraine. This omission deserves attention because the conflict is among the principal sources of tension between Russia and Western countries, affecting European security, international law, sanctions policy, energy markets, and the future relationship between Moscow and Washington.

The issue of Ukraine featured in public statements surrounding the meeting, but it was not included in the joint document. No definitive conclusion about the substance of the discussions behind closed doors can be drawn from this fact. The absence of a written provision does not prove that the matter was not discussed, just as the fact that discussions took place does not establish that an agreement was reached. The participants' positions may have remained too far apart to be reconciled in a mutually acceptable text. Equally, the three countries may have deliberately preferred to restrict the declaration to matters on which they could demonstrate agreement.

These possibilities cannot be presented as established motives. Nevertheless, Ukraine's absence from the document reveals the limits of the understanding publicly expressed. The war remains an issue on which the participants' strategic interests intersect without coinciding. Russia views the conflict through its own understanding of national security and regional influence. The United States must reconcile its relations with Moscow with its commitments to Ukraine and its European allies, while China seeks to maintain its relationship with Russia without relinquishing its economic and diplomatic ties with the Western world.

For European countries, this issue is of immediate significance. The war is being fought on the European continent, and its consequences affect Europe's security architecture, economic relations, and political stability. If the principal strategic parameters of a future settlement are discussed primarily among Washington, Moscow, and Beijing, European countries will face the necessity of defining their own role in a process whose consequences they will experience directly.

This does not mean that the three countries can legitimately determine Ukraine's future without its participation. A sustainable political settlement requires consideration of the rights, security, and political will of the parties directly affected. International practice nevertheless demonstrates that major powers frequently influence the conditions under which regional conflicts can be brought to an end. Shenzhen places this problem in a new context without, for the time being, offering a solution.

Europe Between Economic Weight and Strategic Dependence

The absence of European representatives from the trilateral meeting does not mean that Europe has ceased to be a significant international actor. The European Union remains one of the world's largest economic centres, possessing an enormous internal market, an advanced scientific and technological base, and considerable regulatory influence over international trade. Economic weight, however, does not automatically translate into a unified strategic will.

The European Union is a complex political structure in which national interests, common institutions, and alliance commitments do not always coincide. In defence and security, European countries continue to rely to a considerable extent on NATO and American military capabilities. This dependence creates a contradiction between the aspiration for strategic autonomy and the actual structure of European security.

For decades, European integration developed under relatively favourable international conditions. American security guarantees, access to global markets, and comparatively predictable energy supplies created opportunities for economic development without requiring European countries to establish an entirely independent system of strategic defence. Changes in the international environment have placed this model under pressure. The war in Ukraine, energy disruptions, technological rivalry between the United States and China, and tensions within transatlantic relations have demonstrated that economic integration does not, in itself, guarantee geopolitical independence.

The Shenzhen meeting may intensify the European debate over strategic autonomy. If Washington increasingly favours direct negotiations with Moscow and Beijing, European capitals will have to consider how to reconcile their alliance commitments with their own interests. Yet the problem cannot be reduced to a confrontation between Europe and the United States, because European security cannot be understood outside transatlantic relations, just as the European economy cannot be separated from international production and trade networks.

The real question is whether the European Union will succeed in transforming its economic resources into a coherent political strategy that enables it to participate more independently in shaping international rules. Shenzhen is not evidence of Europe's definitive geopolitical marginalisation, but the meeting demonstrates that the economic importance of a political centre does not guarantee its participation in every forum where the most consequential questions of international security are discussed.

Why Shenzhen Is Not a New Yalta

Comparisons between the Shenzhen meeting and the Yalta Conference of 1945 are attractive to political commentators. In both cases, attention centres on discussions among the leaders of great powers whose decisions may exert considerable influence over the international system. The historical differences, however, are substantial, and disregarding them would lead to a mistaken understanding of contemporary developments.

The Yalta Conference took place during the final stages of a world war, when the military outcome was already beginning to define the future distribution of power. The United States, the Soviet Union, and Great Britain were allies confronting a common enemy. Their relations were marked by contradictions, but an immediate military necessity for coordination existed. The international order then taking shape was directly connected to the results of the war and the actual military presence of the victorious powers.

Shenzhen took place in an entirely different international environment. The United States, China, and Russia do not constitute a unified military-political alliance. They possess different strategic interests, compete in numerous fields, and have no common programme for transforming the international system. The contemporary world is also far more complex than the international system of the mid-twentieth century. India, the European Union, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, the Gulf states, and numerous other actors possess substantial economic, political, and regional capabilities.

International production chains, financial markets, technological networks, and global communications create dependencies that cannot be redistributed through a single diplomatic agreement. Even the most powerful states cannot arbitrarily determine the direction of economic development. They can influence the rules, impose restrictions, direct investment, and employ political coercion, but they do not exercise absolute control over processes they themselves have helped to create.

In this respect, Shenzhen may be regarded as the historical opposite of Yalta. In 1945, the victors of the war sought to construct an international order on the basis of an already established military balance of power. In 2026, three great powers are seeking opportunities for agreement amid continuing strategic rivalry and an unfinished redistribution of global economic influence. They may determine some of the rules governing future interaction, but they cannot treat the rest of the world as a passive object of diplomatic bargaining.

Multipolarity and the Danger of a New Inequality

In recent years, the concept of a “multipolar world” has acquired extraordinary prominence in international political discourse. It is frequently used to describe a system in which American supremacy gradually gives way to several centres of power. Such an understanding captures a particular change in the international balance of power, but it does not answer the question of how the new system will function.

Multipolarity does not, in itself, guarantee peace, equality, or justice. History offers examples of international systems with multiple centres of power in which rivalry led to devastating wars. The existence of several great powers may restrict the possibilities for unilateral domination, but it simultaneously creates complex problems of coordination. Where no generally accepted rules exist for managing contradictions, competition among centres of power may increase international instability.

The quality of the future international order will not depend solely on the number of its centres of power. It will be determined by the relationship between power and law, between national interests and common obligations, and between sovereignty and international responsibility. In this sense, the Shenzhen Declaration contains a substantial contradiction. The three countries express support for UN reform but present no common vision of broader international representation. They emphasise the importance of state sovereignty but formulate no shared approach to protecting the rights of countries that do not possess comparable economic and military power.

These contradictions do not render the document meaningless. They demonstrate how difficult it is to transform the international system when states simultaneously require common rules and seek to preserve the greatest possible freedom of action. A more stable multipolar system would need to combine recognition of the actual distribution of power with international mechanisms that also protect the interests of countries outside the circle of great powers. Without such a combination, there is a danger that unipolar domination will be replaced not by a more just international order, but by competition among several centres of privileged power.

The Historical Limits of Power

The most profound question raised by the Shenzhen meeting concerns the changing relationship between power and the ability to exercise it effectively. In traditional political history, power has often been measured in terms of territory, population, military strength, economic resources, and the capacity for coercion. The contemporary global system adds further dimensions: technological dependence, control over information flows, financial infrastructure, and the ability to manage complex international networks.

This expansion of the resources of power does not necessarily translate into a greater capacity for political control. The more complex global society becomes, the more frequently decisions taken by individual states produce consequences that extend beyond their original intentions. Sanctions may alter trade routes, but they may also accelerate the creation of alternative financial mechanisms. Technological restrictions may slow a competitor's development, but they can also stimulate its own scientific and industrial capabilities. Military pressure may change an adversary's behaviour, but it may equally strengthen its determination to seek new alliances.

World politics is gradually acquiring the characteristics of a system in which the strength of an individual actor is insufficient to guarantee a predictable outcome. The United States can exercise enormous influence over international finance, but it cannot eliminate China's industrial power through a political decision. China can expand its technological and economic presence, but it cannot disregard the importance of American markets, financial institutions, and military capabilities. Russia can defend its strategic interests through military and diplomatic means, but it cannot escape the necessity of developing the economic and technological foundations of its own power.

Interdependence among the three countries does not automatically generate trust, but it imposes constraints on each country's pursuit of definitive unilateral advantage. States continue to conceive of international relations in terms of sovereignty, competition, and national security, while the material conditions of their existence become ever more closely interconnected. Political institutions evolve more slowly than economic and technological processes, and the divergence between the global character of contemporary problems and the national organisation of political authority creates increasingly serious difficulties for international governance.

Nuclear security is the most dramatic expression of this divergence. No country can independently guarantee that nuclear weapons will never be used, yet each of the major nuclear powers possesses the means to increase or reduce the risk of such a catastrophe. The same logic, although to varying degrees, applies to climate change, global epidemics, financial crises, technological security, and international energy markets. Shenzhen can be understood as an attempt to adapt political relations among the great powers to this new structure of interdependence.

Peace as a Historical Necessity and Political Responsibility

In the contemporary international system, peace can increasingly no longer be understood merely as the absence of immediate military hostilities. Economic interdependence, nuclear deterrence, and technological complexity create conditions in which even limited conflicts may generate consequences extending far beyond their original geographical boundaries. This does not mean that international contradictions will disappear. Competition for resources, markets, technological influence, and strategic security will continue to shape the behaviour of states, but the possibility of destructive escalation is gradually increasing the importance of mechanisms through which these contradictions can be managed.

The Shenzhen Declaration is a limited document. It does not end wars, abolish sanctions, establish a new system of nuclear disarmament, or offer a comprehensive model for international institutional reform. Its significance lies in the public acknowledgement that the three countries share responsibility for certain conditions essential to international stability. That responsibility, however, cannot remain merely declaratory, because the political value of such documents is determined by their capacity to be translated into concrete action.

If discussions on nuclear security are not followed by mechanisms for reducing risks, their political value will gradually diminish. If the declared support for UN reform does not lead to consideration of genuine institutional changes, it will remain part of the conventional language of diplomacy. If the commitment to stable energy supplies is not accompanied by predictable economic policies, its practical significance will be limited. The history of international relations contains numerous declarations that produced no substantial consequences, but it also offers examples in which seemingly modest political agreements initiated prolonged processes of strategic rapprochement.

Shenzhen cannot yet be placed definitively in either category. Its significance will be determined by the subsequent actions of Beijing, Moscow, and Washington, by the evolution of international conflicts, and by the willingness of other countries to participate in transforming the global system. The question of the future international order remains open, because the material processes shaping it continue to develop independently of the political intentions of individual national leaders.

The World After Shenzhen

The Shenzhen meeting took place at a historical moment when international relations stand between two different structures of power. The unipolar supremacy of the United States no longer defines the international system with the same degree of unquestioned authority that it possessed during the early years following the Cold War, yet the emerging international order has not acquired a fully developed institutional framework. This uncertainty creates opportunities for both cooperation and confrontation, as states seek to defend their interests amid a changing balance of power.

China, Russia, and the United States can exert decisive influence over the direction of future developments, but none possesses sufficient resources to impose a sustainable world order independently. Their power is immense, but it is not absolute. It operates within an international environment that they themselves can transform only partially, because economic, technological, and social processes possess their own dynamics and do not mechanically obey political decisions.

This is the essence of Shenzhen's most significant historical paradox. The three national leaders represent powers capable of shaping the destinies of millions of people and influencing the development of entire continents. Yet the very scale of their capabilities confronts them with the necessity of recognising the limits of unilateral action. The world taking shape before our eyes cannot be understood solely through the opposition between rising and declining powers, because economic, technological, and military strength is increasingly distributed among different states and international systems.

The United States continues to possess exceptional capabilities in finance, technology, and defence. China has built an industrial system of global significance, while Russia remains one of the principal factors in the strategic balance. Yet none of these forms of power can independently replace the others. The international order is gradually becoming the product of interaction among powers that cannot subjugate one another without unacceptable consequences.

Such an equilibrium is no guarantee of peace. It may be unstable, marked by crises and periodic attempts to redistribute influence, but it creates a need for political mechanisms capable of limiting the destructive consequences of strategic rivalry. In Shenzhen, the three leaders did not create a new world order, resolve the principal conflicts of our time, or present a comprehensive vision of the future international system. The meeting nevertheless demonstrated that even the states possessing the greatest capacity for strategic confrontation are compelled to seek common ground on questions upon which their own security depends.

The historical significance of such an acknowledgement should neither be exaggerated nor underestimated. World politics is entering a period in which the ability to prevent catastrophic conflicts may prove no less important a measure of power than the ability to wage them. The three men who met in Shenzhen possess sufficient strength to change the world, but the world their countries have helped to create has already become too complex, interdependent, and contradictory to be governed by them alone. Perhaps the most profound significance of the meeting lies in recognising this historical limit, because the future of the international order will depend not only on the ability of the great powers to defend their interests, but also on their willingness to acknowledge that certain problems exist which none of them is capable of resolving independently.