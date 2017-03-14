/Поглед.инфо/ Ако живеете в Лондон и желаете да кандидатствате за постоянно местожителство, може би ние ще можем да Ви помогнем - абсолютно безплатно!

Моля, обадете се на тел: 020 8937 1010

или пишете на

емейл: nishan.dzhingozyan@brent.gov.uk

Пишете ни без притеснение!

Assisted Online Applications for Further Leave to Remain and Permanent Residency

From 1 February to March 2017, Brent Registration & Nationality Service is piloting on behalf of the UK Visas and Immigration to offer support with online applications for FLR(M) & FLR (FP) and EEA (PR) & EEA (QP) to people with little or no computer skills.

Many immigration application forms are now available online and we are seeking to encourage as many people as possible to apply online. Online services are simpler, clearer and faster to use than traditional paper based forms.

If you are unsure how to get online, lack access, skills or confidence, Brent's Nationality Checking Service can help you. This trial support service is free to those who need it, although visa fees still apply.

Please call us on 020 8937 1010 to discuss and book your appointment or pop in to the Registration & Nationality Service.

https://www.brent.gov.uk/your-community/nationality-citizenship

https://www.brent.gov.uk/your-community/nationality-citizenship/nationality-checking-service/

The service does not include any immigration advice, which will continue to be offered only by qualified Immigration Advisers.

___________________

* Нишан Джингозян/на снимката/ работи в структурата на администрацията наЛондон и се занимава с интеграцията на хора от Източна Европа, в частност от България и Румъния. Той е добър специалист и наистина може да ви помогне.